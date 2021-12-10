12/10/2021: Warm, windy, rainy Saturday ahead

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



A powerful weather system approaching from the west will set up a wild weather day on Saturday. Showers move in overnight ahead, and with temperatures down around freezing, it could get slippery in some spots…

From 3 AM to 8 AM, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of Fulton, Saratoga, and Washington counties, as well as all of Hamilton, Warren, and Bennington counties. Light ice accumulations could make for slippery driving conditions, so watch your step and go slow!

Any ice will be short lived, as temperatures soar into the upper 50’s by the afternoon. Expect on an off showers, then periods of heavier rain in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will pick up as well, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour – especially in the higher terrain. Unsecured objects will be blown around, limbs could be snapped, and power outages are possible.

Things will calm down on Sunday – we still expect breezy conditions, but certainly more tame than the first part of the weekend.

Monday looks nice by December standards, with high approaching 50 and more sunshine. Rain chances ramp back up towards the end of the work week.