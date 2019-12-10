12/10/19: Showers, Turning Colder with Falling Temps

Keep the umbrella handy with scattered showers this morning & into the afternoon. After a very mild morning in the upper 40s & near 50°-temperatures will start falling between Noon-2PM behind a cold front.

As temperatures fall this afternoon we could see some mixing to a few snow showers at moments through the early evening…

I think the better changeover to some accumulating snow is as early as 8-9PM and through the overnight. The better chance for snow showers is Albany-south and southeast. There could be a quick 1-2″ with some spots of the Berkshires perhaps getting closer to 3-4″ or so?

We’ll dry out early Wednesday but we’ll have to watch for some icy conditions during the early commute. With everything so wet we could see some black ice and refreeze early Wednesday with highs only rising to close to freezing? It’ll be a cold day with some sunshine mixing in for the afternoon.

Thursday will be partly sunny & dry but even colder with highs subfreezing in the 20s. Friday will feature some more sunshine early on before clouding up by the afternoon with the chance for some snow and mixing late in the evening-overnight. Saturday could start with some snow showers before changing to rain as we warm to the low 40s. Sunday could also feature a rain or snow shower but stay tuned for more adjustments with the weekend-there’s a need for more fine-tuning…