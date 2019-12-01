12/1/2019: Big snowstorm starts this afternoon

Buckle up! A long-lasting snowstorm is set to bring lots of snow to the Capital Region… perhaps a foot in Albany, and up to 2 feet in the mountains!

Right now, the leading edge of this system is bringing rain and ice to western New York and much of Pennsylvania. If you’re traveling out of the area this morning, things look rough if you’re driving southwest through that area! If you’re headed North or East, it should be smooth sailing for Sunday morning.

That icy mix will turn to snow as it encounters very cold air in place over the Capital Region.

Snow will start around lunchtime for the Catskills, and in the early afternoon for the rest of the Capital Region.

A couple quick inches (3-5 for many) could fall this afternoon and evening before a lull in the storm late tonight. Overnight, those southeast of Albany could be warm enough to transition to mixed precipitation for a few hours. if you’re in Columbia, Ulster, Dutchess, or the lower elevations of eastern Greene County, don’t be surprised if this changes to sleet or rain. Everyone else should see on and off light snow.

Across the region, heavier snow will come roaring back during the day on Monday. Expect it to last through all Monday and into Tuesday morning. This period is where we’ll rack up the big snow totals.

In parts the Catskills and parts of the Southern Greens/Northern Berkshires, a foot and a half to two feel could fall. Expect 12 to 18″ in places like Pittsfield, Schenectady, Amsterdam, and Johnstown. Expect around a foot in places like Albany, Troy, and Saratoga.

Flurries or light snow showers could fall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday… but the main event is today through Tuesday morning. Check back with News10 on air and online for the latest info. We’ll be tracking the storm and updating our forecasts as new data becomes available.