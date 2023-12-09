The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! We all have things to check off our list this time of year. Take advantage of the dry and milder weather today. Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb into the mid 40s to mid 50s. The weekend will end on a busier note.

A potent front will send heavy rain; gusty winds; and heavy, wet snow our way. It’s a triple threat storm with concerns for flooding, power outages, and difficult travel conditions.

A few showers will develop north and west of Albany by wake up Sunday. Rather quickly rain will overspread the area and become heavy. We are anticipating several hours of steady and heavier rainfall. Some rumbles of thunder also can’t be ruled. This heavy rain may cause flooding in low-lying spots and along our waterways.

The wind will pick up with gusts between 40 mph and 50 mph. Colder air will show up and start changing the rain to snow before midnight Monday. The change will start in the highest spots around the News10 area, including the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. This will be a heavy, wet snow. The changeover will arrive in the Capital District ahead of the Monday morning commute. Snow will continue through lunchtime.

Heavier accumulations are expected above 1,000 feet in elevation. The valley floor will see totals up to two inches. These heavy, wet accumulations plus the gusty winds will add to concerns for power outages.

So, preps today should include clearing storm drains, securing holiday decorations, and charging essential devices in case of power outages.

Blustery conditions will linger for a few days behind the late weekend storm. Temperatures will dance around the 30s and 40s. A few more flurries and snow showers will show up on Wednesday. It looks like we’ll head into next weekend with another surge of milder air.