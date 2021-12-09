12/09/2021: An old fashioned cold day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The snow has ended. This was a light event; coating everything and give the entire area a real festive look. Snowfall amounts around the Capital Region were between an inch and a half and two inches.

The combination of yesterday’s snow and freezing temperatures could lead to slick and icy spots this morning. Assume that any untreated surfaces (roads, sidewalks, parking lots, etc.) will be slippery through the morning commute. Temperatures won’t warm up much today. Readings are starting in the 20s. Many of us will struggle to climb too far above the freezing mark.

A warm front will lift through the area overnight. It will be carrying a little bit of moisture. An area of flurries and light snow will arrive around midnight. This activity will exit to the north before wake up. The swiftly moving snow will produce very little accumulation, if any at all.

Temperatures will return to a more seasonable level Friday afternoon. There will also be increasing amounts of sunshine.

The warm up continues into the start of the weekend. An even stronger warm front pushes in by Saturday morning. Temperatures will race into the 50s, even push 60 degrees again. The system will also carry rain chances.

High temperatures will settle back into the mid 40s and hold there into early next week. The pattern is also looking quieter.