12/09/2020: Light snow arrives this morning, remains steady for the mountains

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! And a wintry Wednesday at that. A swift system will bring widespread snow to area this morning. While most of us will only see light snow, it’s the timing of it all that could be a little tricky.

Snow is working through the Adirondacks early this morning. A burst of light snow will arrive in the Capital Region ahead of the morning commute. It’s cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s, so the snow will want to slick as soon as it starts to fall. Conditions may become slippery this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to include northern Herkimer County along with Bennington County, VT.

The steady morning snow will begin to fade through the Hudson Valley after lunchtime. Steady snow will continue to fall around the Adirondacks and the mountains of southern Vermont. The evening commute should be a little smoother.

Generally speaking this will be a light snowfall event. The Hudson Valley could see up to an inch of snow. One to two inches are possible for areas east and west of Albany. Higher totals of a few inches are expected for the Adirondacks and the southern Greens.

Snow showers will shut down completely tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will only slide into the 20s.

Sunshine will return tomorrow (yay!) and temperatures will start “warming” up. Highs will climb out of the 30s and into the lower 40s for the Capital Region Thursday afternoon. Milder air will continue surging into the Northeast through the weekend. Another chill is waiting around the corner next week.