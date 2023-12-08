The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The weather it is a-changing. After a three-day cold snap with daily light snow, a surge of unseasonably warm air is on the way. Patchy fog and drizzle have developed as the mild air starts to build in. Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may look wet, but in reality those areas could be slippery with near-freezing temperatures.

Welcoming in a little sunshine this afternoon. We’ll take it after days of clouds. Temperatures will run closer to normal for early December (40 degrees or so.)

The warm up really kicks into high gear over the weekend. Highs will punch closer to 50 degrees Saturday. The weekend will end unseasonably warm near 60! That’s some short sleeves weather. Three-quarters of the weekend will be dry, despite more clouds than sunshine.

A strong front will throw the kitchen sink at us. Coming off of all that warmth, heavy rain and rumbles of thunder will develop late Sunday. Several hours of heavier rain may lead to low lying and poor drainage flooding. Holiday decorations should be on alert with 40 mph to 50 mph gusts.

It will not stay rain all night. Colder air will catch up around midnight, changing the rain to snow from west to east. The higher terrain can expect accumulations. It will be a messy commute around the Capital District. Roads will be slippery as the transition from rain to snow continues.

A brisk feeling will stick around for the upcoming week with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few more snow showers will show up with a clipper system on Wednesday.