The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! Wowie wow – it was incredibly balmy for early December yesterday! Bennington, North Adams, and Albany were in the neighborhood of 60 degrees. I hate to break it to you, but it will not be that warm today.

Drier and more seasonable air filters in today. We are starting off pretty mild again. It will be a slow climb through the 40s under intervals of sunshine and clouds.

Clouds will continue clearing overnight as chilly air streams southward. The week will end on a bright but brisk note. High temperatures will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 30s. The dry and seasonable weather will continue into the start of the weekend.

Are you ready for some snow? Our next weather maker – a swift weak low – arrives on Sunday. The track, intensity, and temperature profile are still uncertain. This will tell us if we see all snow or periods of rain and snow, the possible accumulations, and the exact timing of the event. Stay with us, we’ll be tracking the latest.

The latest edition of the Storm Tracker Forecast more closely resembles December. The pattern goes quiet again to kick off next week and temperatures will stay chilly.