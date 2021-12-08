12/08/2021: A couple rounds of “festive” snow today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We’ll dress up the area with light snow today. A weak coastal low and approaching upper-level disturbance will produce occasional flurries and light snow. An area of light snow is on the move and will fill in across the News10 area ahead of the morning commute.

Flurries and light snow will fall area-wide between 6 AM and 10 AM. We are tracking a little lull through mid-day. Skies will remain cloudy, so we’ll scale our snow chances back to just some passing flurries. The next round develops ahead of the evening commute and will continue through midnight.

This will be a minor, “festive” snow event. The Capital District and other low spots will only pick up a coating, maybe an inch at most. Spots above 1,000 feet could pick up one to two inches. The southern Adirondacks along with the central and southern Greens will be the “winners” with two to four inches of fresh snow possible.

Cold air will hang around into Thursday. After starting off in the teens and 20s, highs will climb just above freezing for the Capital Region and western New England. Areas to the west of Albany may not make it out of the 20s.

This is just a brief dose of cold air. Temperatures will trend warmer into the start of the weekend. Friday’s high will approach 40 degrees. Another wind driven system arrives Saturday. This will bring a gush of unseasonable warmth and rain, again. Our temperatures will continue running above-normal into next week.