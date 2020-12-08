12/08/2020: Another cold day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Cold air, low cloud cover, and a weak upper-level disturbance were a recipe for flurries and very light snow overnight. Some areas are waking up dusted by snow. Those areas could be a bit slippery. Flurries are still flying around this morning.

The flurry activity will wind down this morning. Clouds will eventually break for more sunshine this afternoon, but the cold will hang on. Highs will only manage the the lower 30s for the Capital Region and the mid 20s for the Adirondacks.

A swift system will bring better chances for snow showers area-wide. A burst of snow will arrive from the west during the wee hours of the morning. Snow showers will continue spreading eastward through the morning commute time.

Scattered snow showers will linger through the second half of the day as the system drops southward. This snow will have a better chance of sticking. We are expecting higher totals – few inches – for the Adirondacks, meanwhile the Hudson Valley could receive a coating or up to an inch of snow.

During the afternoon periods of rain and snow showers are possible for valley locations. Temperatures are expected to climb just above freezing.

“Milder” air will begin building in behind Wednesday’s snow chance. Highs will climb into the lower 40s on Thursday. How about temperatures near 50° by the weekend? The milder surge looks to come to an abrupt end early next week with another blast of cold air.