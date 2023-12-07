The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Oh, it feels like winter is right around the corner. In fact, it is! Winter begins two weeks from today (Winter Solstice – December 21st at 10:27 PM.) The cold air hangs around for one more day with another batch of snow showers.

We are waking up to temperatures in the single digits and teens under mainly clear skies. While temperatures will “steadily” climb this morning, clouds will slow down the warm up this afternoon. Highs will be held close to freezing, again.

A swath of snow over western New York will push east across the state. At the same time the widespread snow will break apart and become more scattered. Snow will be steadier west of the Hudson Valley this afternoon. Additional light accumulations are possible. I’m thinking western New England will only see flurries, maybe a brief light snow shower.

Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate! The flakes will fizzle during the first part of the night. Temperatures will gradually drop back into the 20s. So it won’t be as cold waking up tomorrow.

Milder air makes a triumphant return tomorrow! Bits of sunshine will be along for the ride too. This is the beginning of a big warm up for the weekend. We will be riding high close to 60 degrees by Sunday!

The unseasonable warmth will be short-lived. A strong front will blow in late Sunday. Periods of heavy rain with thunder will arrive Sunday afternoon and evening. The wind will pick up with gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph. Temperatures will plunge overnight and throughout Monday. Some back end snow is possible too.

We’ll continue to hammer out the exact details and timeline of the late weekend storm. The chilly air will hang on through the middle of next week. A clipper could send us a few more flakes by mid-week.