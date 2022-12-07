The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! Showers are taking a break for now, but you will have to deal with wet streets and areas of fog during your morning commute. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet. More showers are coming our way, especially this afternoon.

Spotty to scattered showers will track through the News10 area as the system departs. The set up will pump in more warmth too! It feels oddly warm this morning. While our temperatures won’t go too far, it will be incredibly balmy with highs near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Showers end and skies begin clearing this evening. More fog will develop by morning. The cloud cover will limit our view “Cold Moon.” You may have better luck around the peak of the full moon just after 11 PM. Around the same time the Moon will pass in front of Mars. The planet will briefly “disappear” in the night sky.

More sunshine and mild air are on the way tomorrow. Instead of the 50s, highs will run into the 40s Thursday.

The rest of the 7 Day Forecast better resembles December. Temperatures will go back to normal on Friday with lows in the 20s and highs around 40°. Another system may take a run at the Capital Region on Sunday. There will definitely be more clouds to end the weekend. We’ll watch for any precipitation chances.