12/07/2021: Feeling like December again

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The unseasonable warmth and gusty winds have been whisked away. The wind was really whipped at time yesterday afternoon. Peak gusts were in the 45-50 mph range.

The wind is settling down and we are settling into a more December-like set-up. Lake effect snow showers have fired up behind yesterday’s impressive cold front. The activity will stay mainly north and west of the Capital Region, especially this morning.

Our skies will feature more clouds than sunshine. Instead of the 50s, highs will only bounce back into the mid 30s this afternoon.

The relatively tranquil pattern continues overnight. Cloud cover will build in through Wednesday morning as we get set for our storm system. A coastal low and western upper-level will combine to produce widespread light snow showers. The steadiest snow will fall between the morning commute and lunchtime. Snow showers will become more scattered during the second part of the day. Accumulations will be minor.

Behind Wednesday’s snow temperatures will begin moderating. Highs will push 40 degrees by Friday. The weekend continues to look warmer and wet.