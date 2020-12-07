12/07/2020: Off to a cold start, but finishing milder this week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Colder air blew in behind the weekend nor’easter. And this blast of cold has legs. We are waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s. Wind chills are running the teens, even the single digits in higher spots.

4 AM Temperatures – it’s cold out there.

Your winter layers will come in handy all day long. Highs will only reach the lower 30s. The wind won’t be quite as strong as what we saw over the weekend, but the northwesterly breeze will still pull the feels like temperatures down by about 10 degrees through the second part of the day.

Hour by hour wind chill forecast for Albany on Monday.

A weak disturbance will sneak into the flow today. We will trade early sunshine for more clouds as the day goes on.

The weekend nor’easter continues to move pull away. A weak disturbance will slip into the cold flow later today.

The combination of the colder air and this weak disturbance could produce a few flurries and stray light snow showers this evening. The best chances for the festive flakes will be to the west of Albany, through the Catskills and western Mohawk Valley. Any accumulations will only amount to an isolated coating.

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with stray snow showers, especially west of Albany.

Another system will cruise through southern Canada and New England on Wednesday. This will bring a better chance for scattered snow showers area-wide and the possibility of light accumulations. More snowfall is expected for the Adirondacks, but areas as far south as the I-90 corridor could a small amount snow on the ground.

Another snow chance will come in on Wednesday. Light accumulations are possible for the Adirondacks and southward towards the I-90 corridor.

Temperatures will begin to moderate late in the week. Highs will climb back into the 40s starting on Thursday. Things will stay on the milder side through the weekend. We are also tracking chances for rain showers.