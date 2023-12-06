The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Kevin Appleby.

Happy Wednesday! A lot of us are waking up to a coating of snow across the area. This is creating some slippery roadways with temperatures starting off below freezing.

We expect isolated snow flurries/light snow showers to continue throughout the day, especially off to the west. Temperatures will struggle to climb even into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Tonight is shaping up to be the coolest night we’ve seen since Thanksgiving weekend, with a lot of areas dropping into the teens. Single digits are expected up to the north in the higher terrain under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday will be another chilly one with temperatures once again struggling to reach the mid 30s. More snow showers are anticipated, particularly out to the west. While most of us can expect a coating to an inch of snow from now through Thursday night, parts of the Catskills may see closer to 2″ when all is said and done.

We turn considerably milder for the weekend ahead of a potent storm system set to swing through our area late Sunday. Temperatures will spike close to the 60 degree mark, but the warmth will be accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds potentially exceeding 40 MPH. Some thunder is also possible with this storm, a system that won’t resemble everyone’s idea of a typical December storm.

The work week will start off blustery as temperatures plummet behind the cold front. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected. While cooler, temperatures will remain above average on Tuesday, where some additional snow showers are possible.