The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Our next weather will bring what else but more rain. So far this season we have kept snow at an arm’s length. The next 36 hours will be showery and quite balmy for December.

Our skies started clouding up late yesterday. And it’s just clouds this morning. Showers will arrive from the west around lunchtime. Scattered showers will continue this afternoon. Your ride home will be a wet one.

The rain will become more widespread overnight. A few bursts of locally heavy rain are possible. Temperatures will hold steady, even rise a few degrees through the night.

Wednesday will be a balmy one with highs in the low and mid 50s. This all comes with ongoing cloudy skies and more showers. A “cool” front swings through late-day and pushes the rain out.

This mild air will stick around into Thursday, then it’s a reality check. It will feel like December again by the weekend. Our pattern quiets down, and looks to stay that way into the start of next week. We are watching a system on Friday, but it looks to stay downstate.