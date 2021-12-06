12/06/2021: What month is it?

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Today’s forecast is brought to you by the letter “W.” A mighty storm system – which is producing everything from blizzard conditions to severe weather – will send warmth, wind, and wet weather to the Capital Region today.

The first part of the day will see temperatures surging into the 50s. Strong southerly winds will help drive those readings into unseasonably levels. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible through the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for most of the News10 area after lunch and will continue until 1 AM. If you took the opportunity over the weekend to dress up your yard for the holidays, it would be a good idea to secure your lighter weight decorations.

The warmth and wind come in ahead of an impressive cold front. The front will cross the area between 4 PM and 9 PM. During that time showers will become widespread. A band of heavy rain, possibly some thunder, and gusty winds will accompany the front. Up to 50 mph gusts are possible, especially into the hills and higher terrain.

As the front races through the Northeast it will pull in colder, more December-like air. The quick drop in temperature means some wet snow showers are possible on the tail end of the rain. Lake effect activity will also kick in tonight.

Tuesday will be a reality check. High temperatures will stay put in the 30s. The breeze will hang around; it won’t be as strong as today’s gusts. There are snow shower chances for spots north and west of the Capital Region.

Our next storm arrives Wednesday. It appears it will be a coastal storm. The question is how close to the coast will the track be? The closer to the coast the more snow we could see. We’ll keep you updated on the track and potential impacts.

Outside of today temperatures will stay on the chilly side this week. The trend does turn milder looking ahead to the weekend. There are also shower chances for both Saturday and Sunday at this point.