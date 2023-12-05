The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The rain is out, but clouds are still hanging on. A weak boundary is crossing the News10 area this morning. This opens to door to a chilly air mass that will linger for the next few days.

Temperatures will be frozen today; meaning we won’t warm a whole lot. We are waking up to the 20s up north to the mid 30s around the Capital District. Readings may climb a few degrees throughout the day. Limited sunshine won’t help us out either.

Clouds hang around with seasonable temperatures overnight. Another chilly day is on tap Wednesday with a few more rays of sunshine in the afternoon.

The chilly temperatures will extend into Thursday. A little moisture coming across the Great Lakes could send some flurries our way. “Better” chances will be west of Albany. These will be festive flakes with very minimal, if any, accumulations.

The next big storm to watch is looming over the weekend. Temperatures will quickly warm up. Conditions will stay dry until Sunday.

This storm is still several days out. As of now, periods of heavier rain are possible Sunday. Some snow *could* mix in on the backside. A lot of details still need hammered out. Stay with us for updates.