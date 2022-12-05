The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The new week is off to a clear and cold start, but it will end a little cloudier and milder. This is the beginning of a warming trend that runs through the middle of the week. Temperatures will return to the low and mid 40s this afternoon.

Today is a transition day. Milder air is coming in along with clouds. Our skies will cloud up ahead of a system that arrives from the Midwest tomorrow.

Tonight won’t be as cold under cloudy skies. Temperatures will actually begin climbing during the wee hours of the morning.

Temperatures will climb close to 50 degrees Tuesday despite overcast skies and inbound showers. The rain holds off until the afternoon for most of the area. The shower coverage will build into Wednesday morning. Temperatures won’t mind the rain. Wednesday will be downright balmy with highs well into the 50s.

This week will end drier and more seasonable. Temperatures will slide closer to 40°, and then stay their for the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, it’s looking better good again for a two weeks before Christmas.