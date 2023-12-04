The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! How about that weekend weather? Ugh! Waking up this morning the steadiest precipitation has shifted north; that’s some good news. But, the damp and dreary conditions will hang on today.

Under gray skies we can’t rule out passing showers and occasional drizzle. Activity will be fairly sporadic around the area. Despite the overcast conditions temperatures will run milder with highs in the mid 40s around the Capital District.

The New York state tree lighting was pushed to this evening. It will still be a little damp and misty as we usher in the holiday season on the Empire State Plaza. Cloudy with the mention of some drizzle for this evening’s events. It won’t be too chilly with temperatures around 40 degrees.

Sprinkles and flurries will hang on for the first part of the night. We should all dry out by midnight. Then, staying mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temperatures won’t go anywhere fast Tuesday. Highs, at best, could reach 40 degrees with more clouds than sunshine.

Seasonably chilly air will be the main player this week. High temperatures will be parked in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will rule our skies too. A few snow showers could sneak in Thursday. Finally by Friday more sunshine is on the way. Temperatures will get a boost over the weekend. We’ll also hold off our next big weather maker until then. It looks to be another wet one…