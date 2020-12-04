12/04/2020: Cloudy today before impacts from a winter storm

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Most are waking up cloudy and not quite as cold with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to near 40°. An area of lake-effect rain and snow showers developed during the wee hours of the morning through the southern Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley.

Rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day for areas north and west of the Capital Region. For the rest of us it will be a cloudy and seasonable day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Our main focus tonight and tomorrow will be on the mid-Hudson Valley, the Taconics, and western New England. A potent coastal storm will spread heavy rain northward overnight. Kingston and Berkshire County will be the first to see the wet weather. This system will interact with colder air across the Northeast. Interior areas will see a change over to a mix and heavy “wet” snow Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Bennington and Berkshire counties. The National Weather Service will switch this alert to either a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning later today. It will all come down to the track.

This is still a challenging forecast – there is still some level of uncertainty about the storm track. The nature of this system will produce a sharp cut-off between no snow and several inches of accumulation. A westward shift in the track would bring the potential for accumulations through the Hudson Valley.

The northern Berkshires and the Greens will see the highest snowfall with heavier accumulations for New Hampshire and Maine.

The wintry weather will wind down Saturday night. A few flurries could fly Sunday morning. Next week will be colder and drier with highs only in the 30s.