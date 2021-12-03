12/03/2021: Blustery now, milder for the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Talk about a wild 24 hours from snow to balmy temperatures to thunder, lightning, and hail, now to strong gusty winds. Two hands on the steering wheel, especially if your morning commute takes you north or south. 30-40 mph gusts are possible for the Capital District, eastern Catskills, the Taconics, and the Berkshires through the morning.

These strong winds are pulling in a fresh batch of cold air. Despite increasing amounts of sunshine temperatures will only climb a few degrees with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The wind will die down and clouds will return tonight. The cloud cover sticks Saturday as another clipper system passes through the area. A few snow showers are possible during the second part of the day north and west of the Capital Region.

The forecast turns tranquil and seasonable to end the weekend. Monday will be another active day. We’ve been talking about this upcoming storm for almost a week now. The details are coming into better view. The storm will bring a gush of unseasonable warmth with highs well into the 50s! Therefore most of the precipitation will fall as rain. A strong cold front will bring a push of colder air into Tuesday. On the tail end we could see some flakes. Accumulation doesn’t look to be a slam dunk.

The colder air hangs around for a few days. The next storm on Wednesday now looks to feature better snow chances for us. Stay tuned.