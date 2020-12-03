12/03/2020: A nice warm up with more sunshine today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It’s a clear and cold morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 20s and 30s.

We will see a nice warm up through the second part of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s around the Capital Region, the Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires. Even upper 30s won’t be all that bad for an early December afternoon in the Adirondacks. The “warmer” temperatures will come with more sunshine too.

Clouds will return overnight and temperatures will be seasonable. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

After a quiet day today, the set up becomes more complicated leading up to the weekend. An upper-level disturbance will drop out of southern Canada. The mountains could see a few lake-effect snow showers. Rain showers could mix down through the valleys later in the day.

A southern storm will up the complexity of the forecast. An upper-level low coming out of Appalachia will send rain northward. The system will turn into a coastal low and looks to interact with the colder air seeping southward.

Conditions could vary widely across the News 10 area. Will we see rain, snow, or a mix? How much precipitation could we see? It’s all about the track with this coastal storm. If the low stays closer to the coast, the impacts will be higher and more widespread wintry precipitation will be possible. If the storm pulls away more quickly, most could stay dry. The Taconics and western New England looks to be the area of greatest impact.

The weekend will end with flurries on the backside of the coastal storm. Colder air will settle in and stay awhile. Well, at least through the middle of next week.