The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Thank goodness you didn’t blow away. It will be a much easier day to get around today with intervals of sun and clouds. Our temperatures – not too shabby with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The wind will pick back up again. This is before showers develop later tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s. A brief period of mixing is possible for the Adirondacks. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 10 AM for less than an inch of snow and a glaze of ice.

As you’re waking up Saturday rain will be falling. There could be periods of heavy rain through lunchtime. Then a brief lull before a cold front blows in. A line of gusty showers will cross late-day. Despite the rain, tomorrow will be warm day with highs surging into the 50s.

A chill settles in behind the rain, but the weekend will end dry and bright. So if you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up wait until Sunday. There will be a festive feel in the air as the New York State tree is lit Sunday evening. Join the News10 in the Morning team to bring in the holiday season!

Next week will be a bit of a roller coaster ride. Monday is quiet before our next round of rain. As we dry out and it will start to turn colder. Winter will be officially upon us by this time next week.