12/02/2021: Not the prettiest of days

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! You may wake up to wet, snowy, or slick conditions this morning. It all comes down to location. Just about everyone saw at the very least a brief period of light snow late last night. Then “warmer” air creeped in, changing the snow over to rain. The Capital Region and areas south are wet. Meanwhile parts of the Mohawk Valley, Saratoga and Glens Falls areas, the Adirondacks, and the Greens could see some fresh light snow/sleet accumulations. Light freezing rain is possible in western New England. Those to the north will want to take it slow setting out this morning, especially on untreated roads.

The overnight bout of wintry weather is already on it’s way out. Everything should be cleared out by prime time of the morning commute. But we aren’t done with precip just yet for the day.

A stronger northern stream system heads our way by mid-day. Before the next push of precipitation arrives, it will turn balmy and windy. A southerly breeze will drive temperatures into the 40s. Everything that falls this afternoon will be rain.

A strong cold front will slice through the area this evening. Temperatures will quickly fall. Rain will make a quick change over to snow. Everything will end before midnight. A dusting up to an inch of new snow is possible west of the Capital Region and for the southern Green Mountains.

Friday will be quieter, but a cold and blustery day. Highs will struggle to climb through the 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Wind gusts over 30 mph will give the air more of a bite.

The next clipper won’t be too far off. The weekend will start with more festive flakes. The active weather will take another day off Sunday. Meanwhile a bigger storm still looks to come through in time for the start of the new work week. The models suggest rain changing over to snow on Monday.