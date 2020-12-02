12/02/2020: Scattered rain and snow showers today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We are waking up to winter this morning. It’s not just colder, but we are also seeing scattered flurries and snow showers. The wintry weather is courtesy of a big upper-level low that is now center over Ontario.

Scattered flurries and snow showers will be around during the morning commute. With temperatures hovering around freezing, be aware that there will be some slick spots out there. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 30s today. Additional bands of lake-effect precipitation will move through the area into this afternoon. Most of us will see the transition to cold rain showers, meanwhile snow will continue for the higher elevations.

Accumulations will be on the light side through this evening. On the high side the Adirondacks and Tug Hill could pick a few inches. We aren’t expected much of an accumulation for the Hudson Valley, including Albany.

This big system will finally pull away late-day. The rain and snow showers will wrap up around dinnertime. Skies will clear overnight with lows dipping into the 20s.

It will be quieter, drier, brighter, and milder tomorrow. More sunshine will help to warm temperatures into the 40s.

This will only be a brief reprieve. We could see a complex set-up looking ahead to the weekend. A northern storm system *could* interact with a low coming out of the southern U.S. We are keeping on eye on chances for widespread rain, snow, and/or mixed precipitation starting on Friday. We’ll keep you posted on the latest info.

Winter will “officially” arrive next week. Highs will run in the 30s and there will be more festive flurries in the air.