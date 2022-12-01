The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to December and Meteorological Winter! Appropriately enough there will be a festive feel to the air with a few snow showers. The Adirondacks will pick up several inches of lake effect snow, meanwhile everyone else may see a quick coating.

The wind will be whipping again this afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 5 PM for gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph. Unlike yesterday, this will be a colder wind. Temperatures will be held to the 30s this afternoon. With the wind it will feel closer to 20 degrees. Layer up and don’t forget your winter accessories before getting out and about.

The wind will die down and the pattern will quiet down tonight. We will feel a surge of milder air heading into the weekend. Friday’s highs will climb into the 40s. Early sunshine will give way to clouds by late-day.

The clouds are coming in ahead of our next rain chance on Saturday. The weekend won’t be a total loss. Sunday will turn chilly again but it will be brighter. The middle of next week looks to be the beginning of a cold snap.