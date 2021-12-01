12/01/2021: Quieter and not as cold to begin December

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Welcome to December and Meteorological Winter! The meteorological seasons are defined by average temperature. It’s easier for book keeping. The next three months (December, January, and February) are the coldest of the year. Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice on the 21st.

A parade of weak disturbances have tracked through the region this week. The Northeast is just north of the jet stream. This avenue of fast moving winds hasn’t budged. One weak system after another has impacted the area with flurries and snow showers.

This set up will take a break today. High pressure will briefly move in and usher in brighter hours this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as cold. We’re starting off near freezing and will end the day closer to 40°.

The respite from storms will be a brief one. Skies will cloud back up tonight. The next clipper system arrives early Thursday morning. A brief period of rain and snow is possible before all rain takes over.

Thursday afternoon won’t just be wet, it will also be windy and chilly. The cold front will approach by the evening and change rain to snow. The changeover will happen first in the western Adirondacks. The Capital Region could see a few flakes before the precip pulls out.

It turns cold and blustery again. Friday’s highs will be in the 30s again. The weekend begins will more light snow chances. We are still keeping a close eye on a potentially bigger storm system early next week. At this point it looks like Monday will feature periods of rain and snow.