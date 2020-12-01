12/01/2020: Not so December-like start to the month

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to December! The steady soaking rain has come to an end. Late-day downpours produced a few inches of rain south of the Capital Region. Tannersville tops the list locally with over three inches reported yesterday.

It is a damp and balmy morning. It almost feels like spring! I hate to burst your bubble, but don’t get used to this warm feeling.

Temperatures will take a tumble as colder air wraps around yesterday’s mighty storm system. After starting in the 50s to near 60°, we’ll be running in the 40s by late day. Spotty showers will also rotate through the area. Wet snowflakes will start mixing in this afternoon across the higher terrain off to the west.

This potent winter storm is in no hurry to move along. Think of this low as a wagon wheel. A “spoke” of upper-level energy will roll through the Northeast tomorrow. It will drag in more cold air. Scattered flurries and light snow showers will begin ahead of the morning commute before wrapping up during the afternoon hours. Light accumulations are possible for the mountains and hills with the “highest” totals expected across the southern Adirondacks.

After today the 7 Day Forecast looks more like December. The large winter storm will finally pull away on Thursday. Just briefly quieter before another storm system tracks our way by the weekend. The details still need to be hammered out but we are eyeing chances for rain showers and mountain snow beginning late Friday. Stay tuned for more details.