Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A cool and damp afternoon across the Capital Region with cold air locked in place to the north and through New England. Mild air was not too far away with temperatures in Central New York and Pennsylvania making it in the 50s and low 60s.

Drier air is moving in for Friday, this will also be accompanied by a bit of a breeze with gusts up to 25 mph from time to time through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach seasonable levels with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

This warmer weather will be short lived as we are watching a shot of chilly air moving in from Central Canada for the weekend when highs will only reach the 30s and low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

In the short term we are looking rather quiet, partly sunny skies to start the day on Friday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild with most starting in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

A storm system passing to our south may throw some clouds to areas south of Albany, while at the same time a system dropping in from the north will bring a few more clouds in play for those of you in the Adirondacks. We will call it partly sunny and seasonable.

Cold front drops in by Saturday morning and temperatures on Saturday do not look to move too much. Expect partly sunny skies with temperatures warming in the low to mid 40s.

A chilly night for Saturday night with clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s. Chilly for Sunday with no wind, and despite the sunshine we will struggle to get out of the 30s. Temps tumble into the teens and low 20s for Sunday night. More clouds move in on Monday so temperatures will struggle to warm again with highs mainly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We are looking at quite a warm-up for the middle to end of next week with temperatures by Tuesday in the upper 40s, back to the low 50s on Wednesday and eventually surging into the mid to potentially upper 50s by Thursday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob