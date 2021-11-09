11/9/21: Back to the Sunshine for Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

Skies turned mostly cloudy this afternoon ahead of an approaching weak disturbance that will move through overnight tonight. Despite the clouds temperatures held in the low 60s for many today and with the clouds tonight temperatures will be a bit milder, mainly falling into the 40s.

The threat for showers will be mainly overnight and especially for areas north and west of Albany, however, there could be a lingering shower Wednesday morning around sunrise.

High pressure with drier air will be working in from the Great Lakes quickly by mid-morning early afternoon on Wednesday, this will allow for brightening skies along with the potential for some gusty winds through the day.

By Wednesday afternoon expect skies to turn mostly sunny, with that sunshine will once again come milder temperatures with many once again warming into the upper 50s and low 60s.





High pressure will drift overhead for Wednesday night, this will bring with it another chilly night with temperatures falling into the low 30s for most to start the day on Thursday. A warm front will be pushing north during the day on Thursday, the way it looks right now we may start with some sunshine Thursday before clouds roll in ahead of the front. Once the front clears, the sun should come back out, but temperatures will be held in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s for most.





Out next system, that does look to bring some rain is slowly taking shape in the Pacific Northwest. This will be bringing changes behind it for the weekend and into early next week. Rainfall could be heavy at times late Thursday night and into the first part of Friday. Conditions should improve Friday afternoon, turning breezy, but temperatures should make it into the low 60s once again. A secondary boundary moves in Saturday keeping our temperatures in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower. Partly sunny and in the 40s Sunday, another system looks to move in Sunday night into Monday. This would likely bring a wet and raw day for Monday with rain in the valleys along with a mix in the higher elevations. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob