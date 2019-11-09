11/9/2019: Cool this weekend.. Then historic cold headed our way

Hope you’ve got your winter coats out and ready to go! The coldest air of the season is currently in place… and it’s only going to get colder as the week goes on!

Temperatures bottomed out in the teens this morning… that’s the coldest weather since March!

There is some lake effect snow falling over Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Watertown. Winds, however, will carry this to our north and west. Expect the capital region to stay dry.

Today, mostly sunny conditions will persist for most of our area, with a few more clouds filtering in over the Adirondacks.

The sunshine will help us get a few degrees warmer than Friday… highs will peak right around 40.

We’ll have another cold night, with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s on Sunday morning. Average lows are right around freezing, so this is a continuation of colder than normal air.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs just shy of 50 in Albany and surrounding areas.

Big changes come Monday. Expect rain for most of the day Veterans Day, changing over to snow in the evening as temperatures fall. Tuesday will feature morning snow, with temperatures starting in the low 30’s and falling through the afternoon. Expect 20’s by the afternoon and evening, and teens overnight.

Our forecast high of 29 on Wednesday would be historic… We’ve never had a colder daytime high that time of year. A low of 13 on Thursday morning would also set a record low temperature for the date. Stay warm and stay safe!