Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

A chilly afternoon across the Capital Region as clouds raced in early this afternoon which helped to hold temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Cold air is in place for some wintry mix overnight tonight, winter weather advisories for areas outside the Hudson Valley for minor snow accumulations along with some sleet and up to a glaze of freezing rain.

The storm system responsible for bringing the wintery weather is back to the west and will be tracking into the Great Lakes overnight tonight. As it does this it will push a band of moisture into the region. A brief period of sleet and some snow will be possible overnight tonight, but temperatures will rise overnight behind a warm front and will change any moisture back to rain by Thursday morning.

Drier air will move in for the second part of Thursday and into early Friday with some sunshine possibly by Thursday late afternoon. This sunshine and drier weather will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 40s to near 50 for most late in the day.

Precipitation moves in overnight and by Thursday morning the worst of it will likely be over for most, with the exception to those of you off to the north where there could continue to be a light wintry mix.

Drier air works in for the afternoon and evening and this could even lead to some breaks of sunshine by late afternoon or early evening, just before sunset. With this in mind, a quicker departure of the storm, temperatures will likely be a touch milder than initially thought with highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50 by late in the day.

Snow and sleet accumulations look to remain on the light side for most. South and west will likely see a quick coating of sleet overnight before transitioning to plain rain. Those to the north have a better chance at a coating to inch or so of snow and sleet, perhaps some ice, before you fully transition to rain by daybreak Thursday.

Friday looks to remain dry, but there will likely be more clouds out there with a flow off the warmer lakes. There could be a rain or snow shower to the north with better breaks of sunshine the further south you go. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s once again.

A cool shot of air follows for the weekend with some sunshine for Saturday, highs in the low to mid 40s. We fall into the mid 20s for Saturday night and that will set us up for a very chilly Sunday, highs may struggle to get out of the 30s. More clouds for early next week with chilly highs in the 40s. We look to slowly rebound close to 50 by the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Kevin