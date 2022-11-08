Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure to the north today provided a much cooler and drier flow of air which held temperatures in the low 50s, while some never made it out of the 40s. This will drift overhead tonight, so expect a very chilly night ahead with clear skies and light winds. More seasonable air for Wednesday with skies turning partly sunny.

Milder air will return briefly for Thursday and Friday as a warm front will be draped near the International Border with us on the warm side of that boundary. Skies will again be partly cloudy for Thursday, but temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.

Don’t get too used to the milder air, cold air is building in Western Canada and this is set to move into the Northeast by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Partly sunny skies for Wednesday with temperatures very similar to what we saw today.

Jumping ahead to Veterans Day on Friday temperatures will be mild, again in the mid 60s. But skies will cloud up and rain is looking likely by late afternoon and early evening as a system from the west moves in and the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move up the coast.

Heavy rain will be likely Friday night and into Saturday morning. A general 1-3″ of rain will be likely with locally higher amounts possible.

Behind this system a blast of cold air that looks to have some staying power will be moving into the northeast. This will be the coldest air of the season lasting through next week.

Enjoy the relatively milder air while we have it, because highs by late weekend and into next week look to remain in the low to mid 40s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob