11/8/2020: After a hazy start, sunshine and warmth on full display

After some experiencing poor air quality this morning, skies have cleared and we’ll have nothing but bright, clear sunshine from here on out. All that sun will help temperatures soar into the low 70’s , which is good for 20 degrees above the average high for this time of year!

We’ll cool quickly under clear skies this evening, and Monday morning lows will range from the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Tomorrow afternoon, expect a near-repeat! A high of 70 would get us within one degree of the daily high temperature record of 71, set back in 1975.

Tuesday figures to be even warmer, and the high of 72 would tie the record set all the way back in 1931. It can’t last forever, though… expect a good, soaking rain for Veterans Day on Wednesday. Highs will “only” reach the mid 60’s.

Cold air behind that system’s cold front means that we’ll be back close to average by the end of the work week, with lows in the 30’s and highs barely hitting 50 in the afternoon.