11/8/19: Bright but COLD & Windy Day Ahead

Forecast

Here comes some of the coldest air of the season yet….

We’ll be nearly 20 degrees below average as we only warm to a high of 34°. We will always FEEL like the teens & 20s. Winds will gust 20-30 mph through the early evening.

Sure some lake-enhanced snow showers are to our west with a possible flurry in the Catskills but we’re drying out. We’re already mostly clear to give us a sun-filled day today & high pressure will give us sun through the first half of Saturday.

Sunshine is plentiful Saturday morning before increasing clouds move in for the late afternoon/evening. We’ll warm to the mid 40s Sunday and while it’s mostly cloudy & mostly dry-we can’t rule out a slight chance for a snow shower in the hills & mountains with a quick rain shower in the Valley?

Two things to point out in the 7 Day-we’re tracking snow Monday night into Tuesday that could be more significant so stay updated. COLD air returns Monday night with a low of 20, Tuesday with a high of 30-low of 15°, Wednesday high of 31-low of 19. That’ll be an easy 24-48 hours subfreezing….

