Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A cold front moved through today, behind it much cooler air will be moving in for the next few days. This will be much cooler than what we have seen recently, but it will be rather seasonable for early November.

High pressure continues to build in with cooler and drier air. As the winds shift to the north on Tuesday with lots of sunshine temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s to low 50s.

Much colder air is building in central Canada. This is set to drop into the northeast by the second half of this coming weekend and into early next week with perhaps some staying power.

Nothing but sunshine for election day, but again, with a northerly flow expect temperatures to be over 20 degrees cooler than what we saw on Saturday. But these temperatures are more normal for this time of year.

Another seasonable day for Wednesday with some high clouds building in through the afternoon which will make our skies turn partly sunny. But with no wind, mid 50s wont feel too bad.

We do warm up a bit for Thursday and Friday, back into the low to mid 60s, but we will be tracking a system from the west and moisture from Subtropical storm Nicole from the south and east. The moisture will get absorbed into the cold frontal boundary and be forced north by Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain will likely continue Friday night and into the first part of Saturday. Behind this feature cold air will be tugged southward for Sunday and hold temperatures in the 30s and low 40s for the second half of the weekend with lake effect snow showers north and west of Albany.

Once this chillier air arrives it looks like it will be sticking around for a bit with the chance at a few snow showers by the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob