11/7/2021: Cool starts, beautiful afternoons ahead

A stubborn ridge of high pressure remains in place over top of us, and will be the driving force behind our weather for the next 5 days. Expect mostly clear skies and chilly nights, but more comfortable afternoons.

Today is the perfect example of this pattern. After starting off in the 20’s just about everywhere, Albany and surrounding towns will quickly warm to afternoon temps in the 50’s.

Tonight will be another cool one, with widespread mid to upper 20’s. Tomorrow looks ever so slightly warmer, with highs approaching 60 in Albany. Conditions will remain sunny and quiet.

Tuesday is the warmest of the bunch, before more clouds return for Veterans Day on Thursday. It will still be a great holiday forecast, with temps peaking in the mid 50’s, but not quite as much bright sun.

Showers return for Friday and Saturday, with high temps falling to the low 50’s by the weekend. Until then, enjoy!



-Matt