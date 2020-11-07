11/7/2020: Beautiful weekend ahead, record warmth within reach

High pressure is in control for the next few days. Being centered dover the Mid-Atlantic, we’re now seeing a warm, southwest wind. That, coupled with lots of sunshine, will propel us to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Places like Troy, and a few spots in the Mid-Hudson could very well exceed that 70-degree mark! This is very unusual for this time of year, when average highs are near 50 degrees.

We’ll trend cool to relatively mild for this evening. Most spots will see lows in the 40’s. A few isolated spots in the Catskills and Adirondacks may fall briefly into the upper 30’s.

Temperatures will stay roughly 20 degrees above average through Tuesday. On Monday and Tuesday, where record highs are 71 and 72 respectively, our forecast places us within a degree of making history on both days. If temps overperform, we may very well exceed those marks… it’s not out of the question!

Expect showers for Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, followed by falling temperatures for the end of the work week. Highs will struggle to get past the low 50’s on Friday.