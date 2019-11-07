11/7/19: Snow & Rain Before Some Cold Air!

As the snow starts flying in the Adirondacks & North Country by 8-10 AM, it’ll always be snow for them through tonight. We’ll see rain showers move in by the end of the morning and through the afternoon. We could see some mixing for the immediate Capital District by 4-5 PM before the changeover snow showers after 6PM.

The storm will exit by 10-11 PM at the latest…

This is very much a high elevation event…a few inches can be enough to shovel in the Adirondacks & for folks 1500FT & above. Couple inches for some in hills & mountains through the Catskills, Greens & Berkshires. Given that we’ll have such wet conditions for most of the Capital Region until a few hours of snow tonight-it’s just a possible coating to 1″ or so (mainly on non paved surfaces).

As temperatures dip below freezing-watch for anything left wet & untreated to be slick. We could have some headaches with black ice early Friday…

Friday will be quite cold & blustery with winds gusting 20-30 mph. The wind chill, “real feel”, could be more like the teens & 20s! We’re cold to kick off the weekend before another cold blast comes in by Tuesday…