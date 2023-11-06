Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

A seasonable afternoon today with highs in the 40s and low 50s, after some sunshine in the morning unfortunately clouds ruled for most of the afternoon, but at least we remained dry. Showers will be moving in overnight tonight and will bring a quick rise in temperature as we approach Tuesday morning.

Behind this batch of showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder temperatures will likely rise overnight with winds turning gusty at times from the south. Temperatures initially fall with the rain into the low to mid 40s, then by morning we will be closer to 50.

During Tuesday afternoon a cold front will be moving through, this will bring the chance for a shower, winds will still be gusty at times and temperatures will fall back into the 50s after noon or 1pm on Tuesday.

Period of rain and showers with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder tonight before scattered showers become likely. This is with the passage of the warm front. By Tuesday morning we may see some breaks of sunshine, it will likely be a bit breezy.

Cold front will be sliding through between 11am-1pm, as this passes by we could see a stray shower or two. Behind this temperatures will fall a bit into the evening with temperatures into the low to mid 50s by dinner time. Before the temperatures fall most of us will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will bring less wind and will be partly sunny, but it will be much cooler with highs mainly in the 30s and mid 40s.

Wednesday night into Thursday there will be moisture approaching from the south and west. This will be bumping into some marginally chilly air and could bring in a band of snow, sleet and perhaps some freezing rain. This comes in when most are sleeping Wednesday night and will continue to lift northward into Thursday morning. It will remain cool with showers through Thursday afternoon.

A bit of a better day on Friday with some sunshine and slightly milder temperatures, but this will be short lived. Cooler air returns for the weekend, highs on Saturday will be in the mid 40s and we may not get out of the upper 30s by Sunday. Remaining cool early next week with highs in the mid 40s. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Kevin