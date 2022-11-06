Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another unseasonably warm afternoon today with a gusty south with through the afternoon. Some of us saw a few showers in the afternoon, but most have remained dry. There is the risk of a few showers overnight tonight along a decaying cold front, but they will remain rather scattered in nature.

A secondary cold front will be pushing through on Monday. Will already be crossing the region by Monday morning, so expect the winds to once again be rather gusty through the afternoon behind the front as high pressure builds in. Drier air will also be returning so a return to mostly sunny skies is likely through the afternoon.

The cooler but seasonable air returns on Tuesday as high pressure originating from Canada takes hold of the northeast. This will be overhead through the middle of the week, which will keep us cooler during the day and rather chilly during the overnights.

Notice by Monday morning the cold front is already crossing the area. This will bring a return to sunshine behind the passage of the front. It will also bring in a renewed push of some rather gusty winds by lunch time.

Gusts continue through the afternoon and evening with many gusts 30 to 40 mph likely. But the sunshine will continue as well. Temperatures will likely reach their high by midday and may fall a touch by early Monday evening.

High pressure moving in Monday night into Tuesday will begin to develop a northerly wind. This will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s Monday night, but will not allow them to warm up too much through Tuesday with highs likely in the 40s and low 50s.

Much of the same is expected for Wednesday with highs much more seasonable for early November. High pressure will drift off the coast into Thursday, this will develop a south to southwesterly wind Thursday and Friday, this will boost temperatures into the low to mid 60s once again.

We will be keeping a very close eye on a potential tropical system developing early in the week in the Bahamas. Currently, guidance has this system hugging the southeast coast and then riding the east coast northward. This will bring more clouds and the possibility of rain Friday night into Saturday. This will be the catalyst for even cooler air to rush into the northeast for next weekend. Behind this potential system highs on Sunday may not get out of the upper 30s and low 40s for many with lake effect snow showers north and west of the Capital Region. Hopefully you have enjoyed this warmth, as reality will be returning rather quickly! -Rob