11/6/21: More Beautiful Weather to End the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure is sticking around through the rest of the weekend and through much of the upcomming week so we will be treated to cool nights, but fantastic afternoons with lots of sunshine and temperatures above normal.

Tonight will likely be the coldest for the next 7 days or so as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s once again, so another hard freeze is expected into Sunday morning. However, high pressure will slowly move eastward and provide a very light west to southwest flow, this will allow temperatures to be a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon than they were today. We will also keep abundant sunshine through Sunday afternoon.





The sunshine goes nowhere for Monday, after a chilly start, mainly in the mid to upper 20s expect another day in the 50s, but how does 60 sound? We could likely hit 60 again on not only Monday, but perhaps Tuesday as well.





With a few more clouds in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday our overnight lows will not be as low, but the daytime highs will not be as mild either, however, we will still remain fairly above average in the temperature department for the work week. Strong front will be moving into the region by Thursday night and into Friday. This will lead to showers and much cooler air to follow. Saturday looks breezy with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50 with lake showers north and west of Albany. Even cooler air is lurking just beyond the 7-day, so enjoy the beautiful weather week while we have it! Have a great night! -Rob