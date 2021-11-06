11/6/2021: Sunny, spectacular weekend ahead

By November standards, it’s tough to come up with a forecast much better than this one!



It was a chilly start, with Albany falling to an overnight low of 26°. Most outlying areas were down into the low 20’s, with a few isolated readings in the teens towards the Adirondack Park.

Not to worry, with wall to wall sunshine we won’t have any trouble at all cruising to an afternoon high of 50 degrees.

More clear skies and calm winds overnight, which means we’ll be back down into the mid to upper 20’s by Sunday morning. Many spots will again wake up frosty, with some pockets of fog forming along the river valley locations.

We’ll also wake up especially well rested! The end of Daylight Saving Time means an extra hour of sleep. It also means big changes to sunrise/sunset times… tomorrow, it’ll come up at 6:37 AM and go down at 4:40 PM… yikes!

At least we’ll have warmer weather to go along with the early sunsets. Highs will steadily build to around 60 on Tuesday, with mostly sunny conditions through that period. Expect a few more clouds for Wednesday, then again on Veteran’s Day.

That being said, temps will stay mild for this time of year, and we don’t expect any chance of wet weather until Friday. Enjoy the holiday!



-Matt