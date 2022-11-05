Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Well, we did it this afternoon, we broke the old record high of 75 degrees set back in 1994, our new official record high temperatures for November 5th is now 76 degrees! Incredible warmth for early November and it isn’t over just yet!

High pressure remains off the east coast, a storm system and a cold frontal boundary is currently slicing through the Great Lakes to our west. In between, unseasonably mild air will continue to be pumped into the region tonight and into the day on Sunday. Temperatures tonight will likely not fall below the low to mid 60s.

A cold front is approaching from the west. This front is likely to wash out, so we are not expecting much in the way of showers, however, as it moves through on Sunday we will see slightly cloudier skies and the chance for a shower or two. It will also remain breezy with gusts 25-30 mph possible.

A secondary cold front will swing through on Monday morning. This is currently in the Northern Plains. This may bring a shower with is early on Monday morning, temperatures will still be quite warm for Monday but likely just below record levels. Sunshine returns Monday afternoon, but cooler air will begin to spill back into the northeast with more seasonable temperatures arriving for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance for showers do exist for Sunday. Although it will not be a washout, it appears clouds will stick around through much of the afternoon with a gusty south wind.

The cold front will essentially get stuck or “wash-out” near us tomorrow evening, so it never fully makes it through which means we will remain mild for another night. But this is why our temperatures for Sunday will still get into the low to mid 70s with perhaps some sunshine late in the day.

Even behind the front on Monday, temperatures should remain in the upper 60s and low 70s, aside from a shower threat in the morning, most of the day looks good with increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours.

Much cooler, but much more seasonable air arrives on Tuesday. Sunshine will be abundant, but it may become a bit breezy through the afternoon with temperatures holding in the upper 40s and low 50s. We do that over again on Wednesday, but a bounce back into the low to mid 60s is expected for Thursday and Friday before another blast of cooler temperatures arrives for next weekend. Have a great night! -Rob