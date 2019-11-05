11/5/19: Mostly Cloudy & “Milder” with a Couple Showers

As you head to the polls today-keep an umbrella handy for a couple showers. The shower threat is always better North & NW of Albany but we’re otherwise mostly cloudy & milder for October warming to the mid 50s

We’ll notice COLDER air coming behind the cold front but the especially chilly forecast comes this weekend-next week!

A couple snow showers can sneak in early Wednesday to the Adirondacks before clearing for sunshine and the rest of us will have a sunshine all day! Thursday is the tricky day with colder air coming in fast…some snow showers in the Adirondacks & North Country can start in the morning with the chance for more rain/mixing to sink south towards Albany by the early to mid-afternoon.

We can see that mix changeover to snow by the evening and into the overnight but it’s still too early to talk snow totals but we’ll be watching it closely for you and keeping you updated as we get closer…

Sunshine comes back in to kick-off the weekend but look at the COLD air coming in fast….