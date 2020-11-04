11/4/20: Sunshine & Mild Temps Carry Us Through The Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful sun-filled Wednesday afternoon with slightly breezy conditions helped to get many of us to near 60 degrees. It looks like the next 7 days will feature temperatures in the low to mid and even upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Our fist day in the 60’s will start on Thursday.

A warm front moved through this afternoon and behind that winds shifted to a more south to southwest flow allowing milder air to replace the chill we have felt over the last week or so.

The majority of the country is looking rather quiet as many, especially the east coast, remain under the influence of high pressure.

The temperatures are rather toasty through the middle of the country as well, at least compared to November standards. This dome of milder air will be fed right into the northeast over the coming days and it does appear to have some staying power through the weekend and into next week.

The only hiccup in the forecast would be a cold front that appears to try and push through Thursday night and Friday morning. Right now it looks like we will only see a slight increase in clouds to start Friday. There won’t be too much moisture for it to work with so not likely that there would be any showers.

Dome of high pressure provides wall-to-wall sunshine over the weekend and this would allow temperatures to creep close to 70 degrees for many of us both Saturday and Sunday. Keeping the mild trend into early next week, however, clouds will tend to slowly increase Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Rain showers look to make a return to the forecast by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob