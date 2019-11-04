11/4/19: Frosty AM, Brighter & Near Seasonable Day

Clear skies & overnight lows in the 30s= frosty windshields this morning! Have the scraper handy this morning & grab the sunglasses for a bright day ahead! Increasing clouds can be expected later today before showers overnight…

Overnight showers will translate to a soggy Tuesday with a couple showers from the morning & into the afternoon…

Wednesday will bring back the sunshine but cooler air becomes the normal with plenty of below average days ahead. Thursday afternoon-evening will bring some rain showers before temperatures dip into the 20s overnight and that means the changeover to some snow! Some early snow showers/mix is possible Friday morning before warming to the mid 30s. We’ll keep it chilly into the weekend…stay tuned for more updates & adjustments as we look towards the end of the week.