11/4/19: Frosty AM, Brighter & Near Seasonable Day

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clear skies & overnight lows in the 30s= frosty windshields this morning! Have the scraper handy this morning & grab the sunglasses for a bright day ahead! Increasing clouds can be expected later today before showers overnight…

Overnight showers will translate to a soggy Tuesday with a couple showers from the morning & into the afternoon…

Wednesday will bring back the sunshine but cooler air becomes the normal with plenty of below average days ahead. Thursday afternoon-evening will bring some rain showers before temperatures dip into the 20s overnight and that means the changeover to some snow! Some early snow showers/mix is possible Friday morning before warming to the mid 30s. We’ll keep it chilly into the weekend…stay tuned for more updates & adjustments as we look towards the end of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play