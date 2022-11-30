The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! A powerful system will bring in a lot of weather as we close out November. The next 24 hours will be action packed with strong winds; rain, maybe some thunder; an abrupt temperature drop; and eventually some snow showers.

The big weather maker is a strong cold front that is waking over Lake Erie. We already have clouds from this system. The next change will be the wind. It will be whipping around this afternoon with sustained winds of 15 mph to 25 mph. The strongest gusts of 50+ mph will come just ahead of the front. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the entire News10 area starting at 9 AM. It will be a rough day if it’s trash day in your neighborhood and for any of our outdoor holiday decorations.

Rain arrives around lunchtime. Widespread rain will fall through the evening commute. We may even hear some rumbles of thunder as the cold front approaches between 4 PM and 6 PM.

Temperatures crash behind the front. Readings will quickly drop below freezing. It will stay blustery overnight. The wind will kick off lake effect snow bands that will linger into Thursday morning. Some may have a slick commute tomorrow.

It will be another windy day Thursday. Isolated snow showers will stick around for the better part of the day too. Most of us will only see a nuisance coating by the end of tomorrow. Schoharie County, the foothills of the Adirondacks, plus western New England will pick up an inch or two. The lake effect snow machine will lead to much higher totals across parts of Hamilton and Herkimer counties along with the Tug Hill.

The week will end quieter with brisk temperatures and some sunshine. But we don’t say quiet for long. Another system will usher in more wind and showers on Saturday. We’ll take another break on Sunday. More rain showers are inbound early next week. We’ve been able to hold off a big chill, but a cold blast looks to be coming down the pike.