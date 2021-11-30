11/30/2021: A winter-like end to November

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Brrrr! This final day of November is off to a colder start, especially if you have snow on the ground. Temperatures range from near 10° to the lower 20s this morning. There won’t be much of a warm up again today with highs just making it above freezing around the Capital Region.

We will also see more flurries and light snow showers adding to the winter-like forecast. Areas southwest of Albany will have the best chances of seeing steadier light snow during the first part of the day. Any accumulations will amount to an inch or less.

Clouds will hang tough tonight as another weak disturbances passes to our north. The pulse of energy will produce more snow showers, especially for the Adirondacks, the North Country, and Vermont. Tonight’s round of light snow could produce a few inches of accumulation in those areas. The clouds will help us all out with lows around 30°.

December will be off to a milder and quieter note. Temperatures will climb close to 40°. More sunshine is on the way too.

The northern U.S. has been caught in an active storm set up. The jet stream has dripped into the mid-Atlantic states. This has created a runway for one storm after another.

The next storm in the series arrives Thursday morning. This looks to be a “messier” set up. Rain and snow will kick things off before milder air takes over. Most of the day will feature a chilly rain. It’s going to turn windy too.

High temperatures will slide back into the 30s on Friday, and stay through into the start of next week. The weekend forecast is looking very “festive” with the chilly air and snow shower chances. This will be perfect to get into the holiday spirit.